Big rig goes over the side of Golden State Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big rig traveling west on Golden State Avenue Tuesday afternoon went off the roadway and into a canal.

The truck, which has Pepsi markings, remained upright after veering over the side of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at 12:54 p.m. An ambulance was called, but its unclear what injuries were suffered by the driver or what caused the crash.

Caltrans is responding to assess damage to the bridge railing at the site of the crash.