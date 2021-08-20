UPDATE: Westbound Highway 58 expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Local News
UPDATE (12:19 p.m.): The westbound lanes of Highway 58 are expected to reopen around 1 p.m., according to the CHP.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound lanes of Highway 58 are closed at Bealville Road due to a crash that caused a big rig to become fully engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Westbound traffic will be diverted onto Bealville Road, officers said. One eastbound lane also shut after the 7:54 a.m. crash.

An ambulance was requested but the extent of the injuries suffered was unknown.

The semi truck was hauling a load of dog food, officers said.

