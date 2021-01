BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- His voice is his instrument, but Kenneth Witchard found it difficult to string a sentence together just a few weeks ago. The choir teacher from McKinley Elementary School who already struggles with asthma, contracted COVID-19, then pneumonia and landed in the hospital. A stay that tested his faith, as he shared in a tearful Facebook video from his hospital bed.

"There are moments when I'm strong and when I have faith in God and I know he's going to get me through it and then I read things like, a former teacher who works at my school passing away, and that scares you."