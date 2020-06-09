Big rig catches fire on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big rig caught on fire that spread to nearby brush on southbound Highway 99 this morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 11:22 a.m. the department received a report of an accident involving a big rig hauling roofing material on Highway 99 at Airport Drive.

The department said the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire and that the fire spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 99. The number three lane on southbound Highway 99 has been closed in the area so the truck can be towed.

The northbound Buck Owens Boulevard on-ramp has also been closed, according to the department. Traffic in the area of the accident is currently slow, including the northbound side where there are no lane closures, the department said.

CHP said a collision occurred in the area at around noon due to the traffic congestion. The department said it is a non-injury accident.

CHP said it is letting Caltrans know that a lot of fire fuel — dry vegetation that can easily catch on fire — is built up between Airport Drive and Rosedale Highway on the southbound side and that Caltrans needs to schedule landscaping maintenance immediately.