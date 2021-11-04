Big Lots store opens Nov. 13 in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Retailer Big Lots will open a store in Delano on Nov. 13 with “doorbuster offers” and scratch cards that could give customers up to $250 off their purchase, a company news release said.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Delano with the opening of our newest location,” Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO and president, said in the release. “We’ve put our most innovative thinking into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

The store is located at 912 County Line Road.