BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds turned out to Hart Park on Easter Sunday but not everyone did a good job at keeping the park clean.

The park was filled with litter following festivities Sunday. Video on Monday showed trash bins filled to the top.

According to a county spokesperson, extra bins and dumpsters were brought in to help. During the weekend, rangers handed out trash bags to cut down on litter.

The county says there should be no signs of holiday trash by Wednesday