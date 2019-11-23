Big donation of food ensures Blessing Corner Ministries will serve Thanksgiving meals

Dozens of families will have food on their tables on Thanksgiving thanks to generous donation from dozens of AT&T employees.

Over 200 AT&T field operations employees provided The Blessing Corner Ministries with the food and supplies for its Thanksgiving meal.

They gave 35 turkeys, over 20 hams, all the fixings, plus toiletries and gloves.

The Blessing Corner still needs 35 volunteers to help serve the food, however.

If you’d like to help, you can contact Bonnie Turner at 861-0349.

The Blessing Corner’s Thanksgiving meal takes place Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave.