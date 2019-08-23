Big donation for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a big investment in our local youth, courtesy of a national company.

The Taco Bell Foundation presented a check for more than $41,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

The funding will go toward helping teens carve out a career path with learner-centered experiences.

“We believe partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County has really impacted our youth culture for the positive. We believe that the Boys and Girls Club will use the $41,000 to really invest into our youths’ dreams and opportunities in life,” said Jason Gonsalves the Area Coach with the Taco Bell Foundation.

The foundation said the funding was made possible by donations from taco bell customers.