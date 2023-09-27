BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Biden Administration has awarded over $200 million in to support construction of the California’s High Speed Rail in Shafter.

The money will be used for six construction projects in the city of Shafter to eliminate street-level crossings at railroad intersections. Funding for the projects comes from the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Act” which passed in 2021.

The first segment of the bullet train, from Bakersfield to Merced, is slated to open in 2030. This portion of the project is expected to cost up to $35 billion.

Total cost for the High Speed Rail is pegged at $128 billion.