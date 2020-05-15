Bicyclist suffers major injuries in hit-and-run collision in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is searching for a hit-and-run driver who involved in a collision that injured a bicyclist Thrusday morning.

Officers say the bicyclist was in the intersection of Irene and North Tulare streets just before 8 a.m., but a driver in a gardening truck hit them, briefly stopped and took off.

The truck was last seen heading eastbound on Irene Street, according to CHP.

The bicyclist was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. No description of a driver was available, but the driver was in a white pickup truck pulling a white trailer.

CHP says it should have damage drom the collision.

Anyone who has information on a possible driver, the truck or the collision is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.