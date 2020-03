BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a bicyclist died Tuesday in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Union Avenue and Columbus Street.

The collision happened at about 11:41 a.m., police said. There are traffic closures, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

There were no injuries to the drivers of the vehicles, police said.

Officers are looking into whether alcohol or drugs were involved.