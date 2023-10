BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was struck in a hit-and-run crash in east Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

The crash happened around 11:03 a.m. Sunday morning at Pesante Road and Mesa Drive, CHP said.

According to CHP, there are injuries in this crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.