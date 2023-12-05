BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist reportedly sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A BPD watch commander told 17 News that officers received reports regarding the crash at about 7:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Columbus Street. The bicyclist’s injuries appear to be moderate, BPD said. The bicyclist was transported via ambulance.

A damaged bicycle was visible on the scene.

According to BPD, the driver of the vehicle is on scene, and the crash does not appear to be a hit-and-run.

This is a developing story.