Bicyclist struck and killed on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man is Arnulfo Lopez Rodriguez, 64, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

On Jan. 4 around 12:30 p.m. the Bakersfield Police Department was dispatched to California Avenue and S Street for a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to BPD. When officers arrived on scene they located Rodriguez who was suffering from major injuries. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police, according to the department. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

If you have information regarding this crash, call BPD at 661-327-7111.