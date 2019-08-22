Bicyclist struck and killed in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a deadly collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Wednesday night in Northwest Bakersfield.

CHP Sgt. Bryan Hunt said officers were called to a report of a vehicle that collided with a bicyclist at around 10:25 p.m. in a very dark area on Rosedale Highway near Landco Drive.

When officers arrived, emergency responders were performing CPR on the woman who was hit as she rode a bicycle, but she died at the scene.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

According to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision involved a black Dodge Challenger.

CHP said the man driving the vehicle did not appear to be intoxicated by alcohol or drugs. Hunt said a coroner’s examination will determine if the woman was intoxicated.

The woman was wearing dark clothing at the time of collision and Sgt. Hunt reminded the public to cross roadways at controlled intersections and well lit areas.

CHP reported the roadway was reopened by midnight.