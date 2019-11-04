Bicyclist listed in critical condition after hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

Just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to the 400 block of South P Street where they found a bicyclist injured in the road. The bicyclist, identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver who struck the bicyclist fled the scene. There are no witnesses to the collision.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

