BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash between a bicyclist and a vehicle in the Oildale area left the bicyclist with major injuries and sent them to the hospital Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page reported the crash happened around 8:56 p.m. on Airport Drive near Norris Road.

A 17 News Photographer at the scene said the bicyclist was transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story.