BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers found a man down on the road suffering from major injuries. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

The bicyclist will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Police said the driver who struck the bicyclist stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.