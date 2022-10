ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale.

Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office said Wood was declared dead at the scene.