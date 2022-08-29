BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office said Covarrubias was declared dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this accident please contact KCSO at 661-487-4553