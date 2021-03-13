Bicyclist killed in collision on Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist was killed when he collided head-on with a vehicle Saturday evening on Coffee Road.

Officers and emergency crews were called to Coffee Road near Jet Way at around 6:45 p.m.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said it appeared a man riding a bicycle was headed the wrong direction along the shoulder in northbound lanes on Coffee Road. Koerner said the bicyclist veered into traffic in the outside lane and collided with a driver headed northbound on Coffee Road.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene my medical personnel.

Koerner said the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing and it wasn’t immediately known if the bicycle had any working lights on it. “I don’t know if it would’ve made a difference in this case,” he said.

The driver involved was cooperating with investigators and appeared to be going the speed limit at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, Koerner said.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the bicyclist at a later time.