BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed while riding his bicycle became Bakersfield’s second deadly hit-and-run victim of the day.

Bakersfield Police officers were dispatched to a call of a hit and run collision involving a bicyclist at the 2900 block of East Brundage Lane, just east of Mount Vernon Avenue, Monday night.

Officials said the bicyclist was riding westbound on East Brundage Lane when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling westbound just before 11 p.m.

Officers located a man down in the roadway suffering from major injuries. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to BPD.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene following the crash. It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a pedestrian was killed in a separate hit and run collision in north Bakersfield.

The bicyclist’s identity will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.