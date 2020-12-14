Bicyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Lamont.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 12:40 a.m., it received a call of a collision on Di Giorgio Road east of Myrtle Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that a man was riding a white Huffy bicycle westbound on Di Giorgio Road when, for unknown reasons, a Volkswagen Passat also heading westbound on the road struck the rear of the bicycle.

The department said the bicyclist, a 43-year-old man, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Passat didn’t have any injuries. The collision is still under investigation.

