BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jastro and Cannon avenues just after 4 p.m.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The driver involved left the scene following the crash. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment and the severity their injuries was not immediately known.