Bicyclist injured in possible hit and run

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a possible hit-and-run crash in Frazier Park.

The California Highway Patrol was called at 4:55 p.m. Friday to a possible crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road east of Mount Pinos Way.

Bicyclist Mary C. Donahue, 58, was riding east on Frazier Mountain Park Road, on the right shoulder, when she fell from her bike and hit the railing, officers said.

It’s unknown if the incident was a hit and run, according to the CHP. An investigation is ongoing.