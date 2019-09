BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist who died Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck in northeast Bakersfield has been identified.

John Dominic Staab, 56, died at Kern Medical about 30 minutes after the 9:25 a.m. collision on Alfred Harrell Highway, according to coroner’s officials.

The California Highway Patrol said Staab made an abrupt left turn into the path of the pickup. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.