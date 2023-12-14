BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male bicyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a traffic collision Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield.

First responders rushed a bicyclist to the hospital on Dec. 14 around 9:30 a.m., after a two vehicle traffic collision caused injuries to a nearby bicyclist. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation revealed a woman driving a minivan ran a red light traveling northbound on Hughes Ln. The minivan hit a truck that was traveling westbound on Wilson Rd., pushing it into the bicyclist on the other side.

Police say both drivers stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No alcohol or drugs were suspected being factors in the crash. The driver of the minivan was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of pain.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.