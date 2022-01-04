Bicyclist hit by vehicle on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on California Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The collision occurred around 12:29 p.m. on California Avenue and R Street, according to BPD.
A covered body can be seen in the roadway, according to a 17 News photographer on scene.
Eastbound California Avenue is expected to close for a couple of hours, according to BPD. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being impacted eastbound between R and P Streets.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.