Bicyclist hit by vehicle on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on California Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The collision occurred around 12:29 p.m. on California Avenue and R Street, according to BPD.

A covered body can be seen in the roadway, according to a 17 News photographer on scene.

Eastbound California Avenue is expected to close for a couple of hours, according to BPD. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being impacted eastbound between R and P Streets.

We are working a major injury vehicle vs bicyclist collision in the area of California Ave & Q St. Traffic is impacted, please avoid the area. #TrafficAlert — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) January 4, 2022

