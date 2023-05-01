BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a motorist that occurred April 20 at 9:55 p.m., according to a release.

Bradley Robinson, 17, was riding a bicycle when a car fatally struck him on Airport Drive, north of Norris Road in Bakersfield, the release said.

Robinson was taken to Kern Medical where he later died from his injuries on April 24 at 1:41 p.m., the coroner said.

To donate to Robinson’s GoFundMe for medical and funeral expenses click here.