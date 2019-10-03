BHS to plant new Freedom Tree in honor of fallen veteran

Bakersfield High School is holding a ceremony to unveil its new Freedom Tree in honor of a local veteran.

The Kern High School District said the ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at BHS, 1241 G St. The tree will be planted in honor of U.S. Navy Cdr. James Mills, a 1958 graduate of Bakersfield High.

Mills went missing in 1966 when his fighter jet disappeared from radar off the coast of Vietnam. In 1972, BHS planted the original Freedom Tree in memory of Mills. However, during a storm last year, the tree fell.

Now, the school is planting a new tree at the ceremony, which will feature comments from Mills’ sister. His remains were finally recovered last year.

For more information, call BHS at 661-324-9841.