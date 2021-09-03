BHS rally postponed after information received about ‘potential dangerous incident’: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rally at Bakersfield High School was postponed and extra security brought to campus after the school became aware of information about “the potential for a dangerous incident” after school, according to Kern High School District.

“While there was no threat against any person or the school, administration determined in an abundance of caution to postpone today’s scheduled outdoor rally,” said spokeswoman Erin Briscoe. “We have resumed a regular scheduled day and normal school activities.”