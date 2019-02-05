Golla named new head football coach at Garces

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Golla accepted the football head coaching position at Garces Memorial High School. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield High School football coach Paul Golla is leaving his job as head coach of the Drillers to become the new head coach at Garces Memorial High School.

Garces Memorial made the announcement in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Golla leaves Bakersfield High School after 15 years as head coach at the school.

Golla has won six league championships, five Division I titles, including one Division I state championship at Bakersfield High School.

Garces Memorial finished the 2018 season with a 4-8 record. Golla led BHS to a 9-4 record but lost to Fresno-based powerhouse Central in the semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs.