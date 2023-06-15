BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for arson of a vehicle in a Motel 6 parking lot, according to fire officials.

The man allegedly approached a parked vehicle in the Motel 6 parking lot on White Lane on June 6 and set fire to a vehicle. Officials say the fire caused major damage to the vehicle and it was a total loss.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Fire officials say the man was last seen wearing black jeans, a short sleeve blue shirt and riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call fire officials at the Fire Tip line at 877-347-3847 or 661-326-3691