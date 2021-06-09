BFD responds to residence fire on Quincy Street

UPDATE (6/9): Kyle J. Humphrey, one of several attorneys who has responded to allegations made against Craig Harrison, issued the following statement Wednesday:

"From the second we heard the false claims against Monsignor Craig three years ago, we suspected they were leading up to a lawsuit. We even identified this particular lawyer as someone who would likely be involved. So, while it is devastating for Monsignor Craig to have to continue to give his time and emotional energy to false claims; we now have proof that our suspicions were correct. We said from the very beginning that this was always, ultimately about money. It is shameful, but not surprising, and is just another opportunity for us to once again demonstrate Monsignor Craig's innocence."