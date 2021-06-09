BFD responds to residence fire on Quincy Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a residence fire in east Bakersfield early this morning. 

The department said just before 1 a.m., it received reports of a structure fire on Quincy Street near Owens Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the vacant residence fully engulfed in a fire that also caused minor damage to neighboring residences. 

BFD said no one was injured, although the residence was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

