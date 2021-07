BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a large fire at the former Hong Kong restaurant on Chester Avenue.

The fire broke out at at the restaurant, which had been permanently closed, at around 2:47 a.m. Due to the severity of the fire, BFD did not enter the building but fought it from the outside. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

