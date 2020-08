BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- PG&E said Saturday that anticipated hot weather and related energy demand could prompt a second night of rotating power outages for its customers.

The utility said the rotating power outages could happen Saturday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. but no decisions have been made about power being shut off as of Saturday afternoon. The California Independent System Operator has not made a decision for local electric companies in the state and would make one later today, according to PG&E.