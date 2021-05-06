BFD responds to 3-alarm fire in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in central Bakersfield this morning.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said at around 4:30 a.m., it received reports of a fire in the area of Brundage Lane and H Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a building completely engulfed in fire.

The fire was able to be contained to the building but it was a total loss, according to the department.

Arson investigators are on the scene, according to BFD.