BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is responding to two structure fires in downtown Bakersfield.

The department said both fires were located on O Street, one at 706 O Street and the other at 716 O Street. The fire at the first location has been knocked down but firefighters are still working on extinguishing an attic fire at the second location, according to BFD.

