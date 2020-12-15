UPDATE: BFD knocks down structure fire in northeast Bakersfield

UPDATE: BFD said the fire was quickly knocked out within a few minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Three engines responded to the fire.

The department said the building was boarded up when crews arrived. No one was inside the building.

Drone video of the fire provided by Brian Ochoa:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in northeast Bakersfield.

The department said at around 1:26 p.m., firefighters were sent to 1217 Baker Street after getting reports of a fire. Baker Street has been closed in both directions at Niles Street.

