BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters responded to the Beale Canal near the Beale Memorial Library after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

There firefighters found a man and woman stuck, they were unable to climb up the side wall and get out of the water.

Firefighters tossed them a rope and a life vest, then placed a ladder up against the side of the canal. The man and woman were each able to climb up the ladder on their own and no one was injured.

Witnesses told 17 news, the pair drifted there from the north side of Truxtun at the millhouse.