BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for Fourth of July, dozens of new recruits are now joining the Bakersfield Fire Department.

A pinning ceremony was held Thursday evening at Valley Bible Fellowship for 24 men who recently graduated from the fire academy.

The academy took place over 18 weeks, instead of the usual 24 weeks, because it’s wildfire season and the need for staff is so great.

However, chief John Frando assures the public, these recruits are well trained and ready to go.

In addition to celebrating the new recruits, four engineers were promoted to captain and three firefighters were promoted to engineer.

Watch the video to see a recap of the event, an interview with Chief John Frando and parts of the pinning ceremony.