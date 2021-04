BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for community’s help with locating an arson suspect.

The department said the fire occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of East 19th Street. The suspect is described as being white and was last seen wearing blue jeans, plaid jacket, blue Nike shoes and a dark-colored hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call 661-326-3699 or email

arson@bakersfieldfire.us.