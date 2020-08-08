BFD launches new Rescue Units to help reduce response times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has launched a new Rescue Unit program to help reduce response times at two of the department’s busiest stations.

The units are located at Fire Station 2 on East 21st Street near Baker Street and Fire Station 6 on Brundage Lane just west of Union Avenue. The program includes six fire captains and six firefighters in two-person units on three shifts, according to the city.

The Rescue Units provide basic life support on medical calls. After launching on July 31, the city said the units responded to 66 calls over their first weekend, leaving the stations’ fire engines available for other emergency calls.