BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department Arson Unit is investigating a two-alarm “suspicious fire” at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Saturday, according to BFD.

Officials said the fire is considered suspicious because utilities were removed and the area has high transient activity.

According to BFD, city and county fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane around 9 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, the first fire crew saw heavy fire and that prompted additional response.

The fire took about an hour to put out, according to the fire department.

No arrests have been made in connection to the fire but five people were questioned.