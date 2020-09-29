BFD hosts meeting with visiting firefighters from Mexico sister station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department’s sister station in Mexico came to Bakersfield for a visit today.

BFD says back in 2005, it started working with their sister city in Queretaro, Mexico. The department said it has donated fire equipment such as fire hoses and SCBAs during that time. After 15 years, BFD said its relationship with its sister station remains strong.

“They are visiting to continue our relationship and ensure we can maintain it for years to come,” the department said.