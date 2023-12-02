BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials from the Bakersfield Fire Department are always ready to assist — even while on vacation on an airplane flight in the mid-Pacific.

According to the department, Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson and his family’s recent trip to Hawai’i was briefly interrupted when an 89-year-old man on the plane suffered a medical emergency.

“One of the flight attendants asked if there was anybody who had medical training,” Albertson said in a video published by the city. “So I stood up, and I told them, ‘Yeah, I’m an EMT.'”

According to Albertson, the man appeared to be very pale, in distress and was unconscious without a pulse. Albertson jumped into action immediately, performing CPR until the plane landed.

Upon the plane landing, Albertson said emergency crews from the Honolulu Fire Department and American Medical Response assumed care of the man.

“He’s a hero to me, he’s a hero to our son, he’s a hero to our entire family,” said Tabatha Albertson, Albertson’s wife. “But that’s just, like, a typical first responder thing. They don’t consider themselves heroes, although they come when we need them most. And they help us when we need them most. That’s just really special, and I appreciate every first responder who would do the same thing in a similar incident.”

To Albertson, situations like these make him realize how important these experiences are.

“You know, when you’re out there with your family, this person was coming to Hawai’i to do the same thing most likely,” said Albertson. “It was drastically different than what they thought, so, it really makes you cherish those times that you spend with your family because you just never know when they’re going to stop.”

Albertson has been a firefighter for 24 years and says it’s something he loves doing.

“I felt very fortunate to be able to help out in that situation,” said Albertson. “It was an opportunity to make an impact that day, whether we’re on vacation or not — that’s a part of who we are, and not just the job we do.”

