BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car fire broke out in east Bakersfield early this morning.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the fire happened at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Haley and Bernard streets. City firefighters as well as officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the fire.

The department said no one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.