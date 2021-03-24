BFD: Cause of fire that destroyed Tina Marie’s Cafe still unknown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been three months since a fire destroyed Tina Marie’s Cafe in downtown Bakersfield.

On Tuesday, 17 News learned fire officials are still unable to determine what caused the fire. Bakersfield Fire Department spokesman Michael Walkley said since the fire completely destroyed the building, the cause is undetermined.

Tina Marie’s has been a fixture downtown for nearly two decades. Owner Tina Marie Brown plans to rebuild but has said it will likely take about a year.