BFD Burn Foundation hosting lunch at Outback to send local burn survivors to summer camp
Give a $25 donation during lunch at Bakersfield's Outback Steakhouse May 17 and you'll receive a full meal while helping a local burn survivor go to summer camp.
The Bakersfield Firefighter's Burn Foundation is hosting its 10th annual "Send a Kid to Camp" luncheon at Outback from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who participate get lunch with a beverage, salad and choice of chicken, steak or salmon, plus one Bloomin' Onion per table and service provided by Bakersfield firefighters.
Proceeds will send burn survivors from 5 to 16 years old to a weeklong residential summer camp for games, activities and peer interaction.
To reserve a table, call 834-7850. Lunch is also available to go.
For takeout, call 432-5023.
