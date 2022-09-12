BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire at a vacant building on H Street was reported on the PulsePoint website Monday night just before 9.

A battalion chief told a 17 News photographer at the scene, that upon arrival they saw smoke and fire.

The fire crews were able to stop the fire from progressing to a surrounding business, according to the battalion chief.

In a video sent to 17 News, BFD members are seen putting on their gear and working to get into the structure to put out the fire.

The battalion chief said Bakersfield arson units are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.